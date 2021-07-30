Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, July 31st 2021 Show Links
News / World

Robbie Henshaw: Lions braced for backlash from ‘massively dangerous’ Springboks

By Press Association
July 30, 2021, 10:03 pm
Robbie Henshaw is looking to help the Lions seal a series victory over South Africa this weekend (Steve Haag/PA)
Robbie Henshaw is looking to help the Lions seal a series victory over South Africa this weekend (Steve Haag/PA)

Robbie Henshaw insists the British and Irish Lions are ready for South Africa’s backlash when they attempt to clinch the series against the world champions with a game to spare.

The Lions enter Saturday’s second Test at Cape Town Stadium in a position of strength after edging a tense opener 22-17 as they pursue equal footing with the famed tours of 1974 and 1997.

But Henshaw recalls from Ireland’s visit to South Africa in 2016 that the Springboks are highly resilient and he is expecting a ferocious response by opponents fighting to save their series.

“Everyone knows we are in such a great position at the moment and it’s in our hands to go out and back it up,” the Leinster centre said.

“It’s going to be very tough but it would be unbelievable to have it wrapped up in two games.

“South Africa are going to be emotionally driven. After the last game, they were saying that when their backs are to the wall, they’re a dangerous team.

“I know that personally from playing here with Ireland in 2016, when we beat them in the first Test and they came back and managed to overturn us to win the series.

“They are massively dangerous and they are going to be well up for it. We need to be ready to match their power and the fire they’re going to bring.

“We are expecting them to come out of the blocks fast and to throw everything at us.”

The Lions are looking to seal the series after winning the first Test
The Lions are looking to seal the series after winning the first Test (Steve Haag/PA)

South Africa led 12-3 at half-time of the first Test but fell away after the interval in the face of a spirited Lions fightback.

“There’s a huge onus on us to go out there and back it up. We know that last weekend wasn’t perfect in any sense. It was a real arm-wrestle,” Henshaw said.

“They won the first half and we came back and overturned them but there’s definitely room for improvement on our side.

“We’ll be looking to execute and take our chances when they come and keep the pressure on them. We have to bring the level of our performance up again.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal