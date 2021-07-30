Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
IRS must give Trump tax returns to Congress, says Justice Department

By Press Association
July 30, 2021, 10:13 pm
Donald Trump (Niall Carson/PA)
The US Justice Department has said the Treasury Department must provide the House Ways and Means Committee with former president Donald Trump’s tax returns, apparently ending a long legal showdown over the records.

During the Trump administration, then-treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin said he would not turn over the tax returns because he concluded they were being sought by Democrats who control the House of Representatives for partisan reasons.

The committee sued for the records under a federal law that says the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) “shall furnish” the returns of any taxpayer to a handful of top legislators.

The committee said it needed Mr Trump’s taxes for an investigation into whether he complied with tax law.

In a memo dated Friday, the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel said the committee chairman “has invoked sufficient reasons for requesting the former president’s tax information” and that under federal law “Treasury must furnish the information to the committee”.

Manhattan district attorney Cyrus Vance Jr has already obtained copies of Mr Trump’s personal and business tax records as part of an ongoing criminal investigation.

Mr Trump tried to prevent his accountants from handing over the documents, taking the issue to the Supreme Court.

The justices rejected Mr Trump’s argument that he had broad immunity as president.

