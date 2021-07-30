Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, July 31st 2021 Show Links
News / World

Mudslides force dozens of motorists to spend night on motorway and in tunnel

By Press Association
July 30, 2021, 10:17 pm
Equipment works to clear mud and debris from a mudslide on Interstate-70 through Glenwood Canyon, Colorado (Colorado Department of Transportation via AP)
Equipment works to clear mud and debris from a mudslide on Interstate-70 through Glenwood Canyon, Colorado (Colorado Department of Transportation via AP)

More than 100 people had to spend the night on a motorway, including nearly 30 who took refuge in a tunnel, after rain in an area burned by a wildfire once again triggered mudslides in western Colorado, authorities said.

The people were caught with their vehicles on Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon on Thursday night.

Those in the tunnel were stuck for about nine hours until crews could carve out a path through the mud to reach them at about 6.30am local time on Friday, Garfield County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Walt Stowe said.

The tunnel serves as a 24-hour operations centre for the Colorado Department of Transportation, so it is relatively well-lit and has telephones, Mr Stowe said.

Colorado Department of Transportation crews work to clear mud and debris from the eastbound deck of Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon
Colorado Department of Transportation crews work to clear mud and debris from the eastbound deck of Interstate 70 (Chelsea Self/Glenwood Springs Post Independent via AP)

No injuries were reported.

The transportation department has accounted for 108 people, including 29 in the tunnel, who were stuck on the motorway overnight.

Glenwood Canyon has cliffs towering up to 2,000ft above the Colorado River, making it prone to rockslides and mudslides.

In recent weeks, rain over the area burned by a wildfire last summer has triggered frequent slides, resulting in closures of I-70, Colorado’s main east-west motorway.

Those closures have mostly occurred before the storm moves in, to prevent people from being trapped.

Equipment works to clear mud and debris from a mudslide on Interstate-70 through Glenwood Canyon, Colorado
Work takes place to clear mud and debris from a mudslide on Interstate 70 (Colorado Department of Transportation via AP)

On Thursday, the canyon had temporarily closed earlier in the day as one storm cell approached but had reopened by the time a second storm cell moved in, which led to the vehicles and their passengers getting trapped, Mr Stowe said.

Transportation officials say the section of interstate is expected to be closed through the weekend because of the significant clean-up under way and because of heavy rain in the forecast.

“Because the National Weather Service has placed this area back under a Flash Flood Watch, there is a limited window of time to move all abandoned vehicles to safety,” the transportation department said in a news release.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]