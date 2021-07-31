Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, July 31st 2021 Show Links
News / World

Lewis Hamilton tops timesheets ahead of Max Verstappen in final Hungary practice

By Press Association
July 31, 2021, 12:33 pm Updated: July 31, 2021, 12:56 pm
Lewis Hamilton topped final practice (Tim Goode/PA)
Lewis Hamilton topped final practice (Tim Goode/PA)

Lewis Hamilton edged out championship rival Max Verstappen in final practice for the Hungarian Grand Prix – as Mick Schumacher crashed out.

Hamilton, who is just eight points behind Verstappen in the title standings, will head into qualifying holding the upper hand.

The world champion finished 0.088 seconds faster than Verstappen at the Hungaroring, with Valtteri Bottas third in the other Mercedes.

Schumacher’s participation in qualifying appears in serious doubt after he slammed into the barriers at Turn 11.

The 22-year-old German lost control of his Haas through the right-hander at 120mph before hitting the tyre wall.

Schumacher, who appeared winded in the high-speed accident, was helped out of his Haas cockpit before being taken away in the medical car.

Schumacher reported over the radio that he was “OK”, before apologising for the crash which leaves his mechanics with a significant repair job.

Schumacher’s impact registered at more than 30G. He was taken to the medical centre to be assessed before being given the all-clear.

There was a close call in the pit lane when Antonio Giovinazzi was released into the path of the oncoming Lance Stroll.

Aston Martin driver Stroll ran over Giovinazzi’s front wing. Giovinazzi then blocked Pierre Gasly at the penultimate corner forcing the Alpha Tauri driver to take evasive action. The flashpoint is being investigated by the stewards.

Elsewhere, the Ferrari duo of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc finished fourth and fifth respectively ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris.

Qualifying for the concluding round before the summer break takes place at 2pm BST.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]