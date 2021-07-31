Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, August 1st 2021 Show Links
News / World

Elaine Thompson-Herah wins women’s 100 metres in Olympic record time

By Press Association
July 31, 2021, 2:03 pm Updated: July 31, 2021, 2:42 pm
Elaine Thompson-Herah set an Olympic record time (Martin Rickett/PA)
Elaine Thompson-Herah set an Olympic record time (Martin Rickett/PA)

Elaine Thompson-Herah took gold in the women’s 100 metres final to defend her title as Jamaica locked out the podium.

Thompson-Herah finished in a time of 10.61secs to set a new Olympic record and retain her crown ahead of two-time former champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, with Shericka Jackson completing a 1-2-3 for Jamaica.

Britain’s Daryll Neita finished last after exceeding expectations to reach the final, setting a time of 11.12secs.

Thompson-Herah’s time was the second fastest in history, beaten only by Florence Griffith-Joyner’s world record of 10.49secs set back in 1988.

Jamaica had claimed two medals in each of the last two Olympic women’s 100m finals, but this was a repeat of their podium lockout in Beijing, when Fraser-Pryce won the first of her titles ahead of compatriots Sherone Simpson and Kerron Stewart.

Fraser-Pryce got out of the blocks well but when Thompson-Herah turned on the speed at the mid-point she simply blew by and there was only one winner from 60 metres on.

Thompson-Herah would have time to begin her celebrations before the line before running to the Jamaican delegation in the stands.

Fraser-Pryce told BBC1: “I’m grateful to be able to come over here and represent what a gift that God has given me.

“I’m just excited, mainly because as a mother, and in my fourth Olympic Games, to be able to stand again on the podium is a tremendous honour.

Elaine Thompson-Herah beats Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce
Elaine Thompson-Herah beats Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (Martin Rickett/PA)

“I am hoping that wherever people are in the world – mothers, athletes – we understand that there is so much more we can achieve and I am hoping they can draw inspiration from this.

“My emotions are still very raw right now. I’m very sure I’m going to go home and probably have some tears.”

Neita was pleased with how she acquitted herself and said reaching an Olympic final had changed her mentality.

“It wasn’t the race I wanted but it’s still an amazing achievement regardless,” she told the BBC.

“I’m taking away that I’m meant to be here, I feel like I belong here. Going forward the mentality has really grown, and there are no limits.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]