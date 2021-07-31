Double relay gold on day eight – British medallists in Tokyo

Great Britain won gold in the mixed team triathlon relay and 4x100m mixed medley swimming relay on day eight in Tokyo.

Emma Wilson and Karriss Artingstall added bronze medals in the women’s windsurfer RS:X and women’s featherweight boxing competition respectively.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the medal winners after Saturday’s action at the Olympics.

Gold 8, Silver 9, Bronze 11. Total 28.

Gold

Day eight, 4×100 mixed medley relay

Adam Peaty, James Guy, Anna Hopkin and Kathleen Dawson delivered in the pool (Adam Davy/PA)

Day eight, mixed team triathlon relay

Jess Learmonth, Jonny Brownlee, Georgia Taylor-Brown and Alex Yee won the first Olympic mixed team relay (Danny Lawson/PA)

Day seven, Beth Shriever, women’s BMX racing

Beth Shriever won Great Britain’s first BMX racing gold (Danny Lawson/PA)

Day five, men’s 4×200 metres freestyle relay

Duncan Scott, Tom Dean, Matthew Richards and James Guy secured relay gold (Adam Davy/PA)

Day four, Tom Dean, men’s 200 metres freestyle

Tom Dean was a surprise winner of the men’s 200m freestyle

Day three, Adam Peaty, men’s 100m breaststroke

Adam Peaty retained his 100m breaststroke title (Adam Davy/PA)

Day three, Tom Pidcock, men’s mountain bike race

Tom Pidcock raced to mountain bike gold in Tokyo (Thibault Camus/AP)

Day three, Tom Daley & Matty Lee, men’s 10 metres platform diving

Tom Daley ended his long wait for Olympic gold with partner Matty Lee (Adam Davy/PA)

Silver

Day seven, Kye Whyte, men’s BMX racing

Kye Whyte won silver on his BMX (Danny Lawson/PA)

Day seven, Duncan Scott, men’s 200 metres individual medley

Duncan Scott took silver in the 200m medley (Adam Davy/PA)

Day six, Mallory Franklin, canoe slalom, women’s C1

Mallory Franklin took silver (Joe Giddens/PA)

Day five, rowing, men’s quadruple sculls

Harry Leask, Angus Groom, Tom Barras and Jack Beaumont celebrate their silver medal (Mike Egerton/PA)

Day four, Duncan Scott, men’s 200 metres freestyle

Favourite Duncan Scott had to settle for second place in the men’s 200m freestyle

Day four, Georgia Taylor-Brown, women’s triathlon

Georgia Taylor-Brown overcame a puncture to grab second place in the women’s triathlon (PA)

Day three, Alex Yee, men’s triathlon

Alex Yee maintained Great Britain’s fine triathlon tradition (Martin Rickett/PA)

Day three, Lauren Williams, taekwondo, women’s -67kg

Lauren Williams, left, had to settle for silver (Martin Rickett/PA)

Day two, Bradly Sinden, taekwondo, men’s -68kg

Bradly Sinden settled for taekwondo silver (Mike Egerton/PA)

Bronze

Day eight, Karriss Artingstall, boxing, women’s featherweight

Karriss Artingstall, left, took gold home (Frank Franklin II/AP)

Day eight, Emma Wilson, women’s windsurfer RS:X

Emma Wilson won bronze (PA via DPA)

Day seven, Bryony Page, women’s trampoline

Bryony Page added a second Olympic medal of her career (Mike Egerton/PA)

Day seven, Luke Greenbank, men’s 200 metres backstroke

Luke Greenbank took bronze in the pool (Joe Giddens/PA)

Day seven, men’s eight rowing

Great Britain men’s eight celebrate on the podium (Mike Egerton/PA)

Day six, Matt Coward-Holley, shooting, men’s trap

Matt Coward-Holley claimed bronze on day six in the men’s trap (Mike Egerton/PA)

Day five, Charlotte Dujardin, equestrian, individual dressage

Charlotte Dujardin celebrates winning bronze (Danny Lawson/PA)

Day four, gymnastics, women’s final

Alice Kinsella, Amelie Morgan, Jennifer Gadirova and Jessica Gadirova won an unlikely medal (Martin Rickett/PA)

Day four, Bianca Walkden, taekwondo, women’s +67kg

Bianca Walkden finished third (Mike Egerton/PA)

Day four, Charlotte Dujardin, Carl Hester and Charlotte Fry, team dressage

Charlotte Dujardin claimed a fifth Olympic medal (Friso Gentsch/PA)

Day two, Chelsie Giles, judo, women’s -52kg