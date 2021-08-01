Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, August 1st 2021 Show Links
News / World

Tunisian president’s crackdown leads to arrest and detentions

By Press Association
August 1, 2021, 1:55 am
Barbed wire and a military armoured personnel carrier block a side entrance of the Tunisian parliament (Hassene Dridi/AP)
Barbed wire and a military armoured personnel carrier block a side entrance of the Tunisian parliament (Hassene Dridi/AP)

Tunisian authorities jailed an opposition politician and briefly detained four members of the powerful Islamist movement Ennahdha in the wake of the president’s decision to seize exceptional powers, according to Tunisian media reports.

The Ennahdha members were brought before investigating magistrates and accused of trying to incite violence outside the parliament building after President Kais Saied’s announcement, according to party official Riadh Chaidi.

The four were questioned but later released for lack of proof of violence, Mr Chaidi said.

The president suspended parliament, lifted the immunity of parliament members, fired the prime minister and took control of the executive branch.

He said the move was necessary to save the country amid public anger at the government over joblessness, rising prices and one of Africa’s worst coronavirus outbreaks.

But Mr Saied’s decision raised concerns about Tunisia’s young democracy.

Tunisia’s President Kais Saied (Hedi Azouz/AP)
Tunisia’s President Kais Saied (Hedi Azouz/AP)

Critics, most notably Ennahdha, accused him of a coup.

Ennahdha has been a major player in Tunisian legislative elections since the country’s 2011 revolution, which unleashed the Arab Spring uprisings across the region.

The next day, Ennahdha supporters skirmished with backers of the president outside parliament, but the crowd was eventually dispersed by police.

Among those detained on Friday were the bodyguard of Ennahdha leader and parliament speaker Rachid Ghannouchi, his protocol officer and a member of the party’s advisory council.

The four were accused of inciting people from a working-class neighbourhood close to parliament to bring sticks to carry out acts of violence during the rally, according to the official TAP news agency.

“There was no link with violence,” said Mr Chaidi, a member of the party’s executive bureau.

“Violence is not a choice of Ennahdha.”

He sought to minimise the detentions, and played down concerns that they were a sign of a government crackdown singling out his party.

Parliament speaker Rached Ghannouchi sits in his car outside the entrance of the parliament(Hedi Azouz/AP)
Parliament speaker Rached Ghannouchi sits in his car outside the entrance of the parliament(Hedi Azouz/AP)

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan spoke Saturday with Tunisia’s president and conveyed President Joe Biden’s strong support for the people of Tunisia and for Tunisian democracy, National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said in a White House press release.

Also Friday, outspoken parliamentarian Yassine Ayari was arrested outside his home, according to a Facebook post by his party, the Hope and Action Movement.

His lawyer Mokhtar Jemai said Mr Ayari was apparently arrested in connection with a June 30 court conviction, but was not informed of the reason for conviction.

Mr Ayari has spoken out against the military and the government and faced legal problems in the past, but no longer enjoys parliamentary immunity because of the president’s decisions.

On Thursday, the president named a new interior minister, his first major appointment since the shakeup.

Ridha Gharsallaoui, a former national security adviser to the presidency, will now head the interior ministry, which oversees domestic security, including policing.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal