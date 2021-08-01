Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Simone Biles withdraws from another individual final

By Press Association
August 1, 2021, 4:27 am
Simone Biles is set to withdraw from the remainder of the Tokyo Olympics (Martin Rickett/PA)
Simone Biles has withdrawn from Monday’s women’s floor final at the Tokyo Olympics.

It follows the 24-year-old’s decision to pull out of the all-around final and the individual finals in vault and uneven bars.

In a brief statement, USA Gymnastics said: “Simone has withdrawn from the event final for floor and will make a decision on beam later this week. Either way, we’re all behind you, Simone.”

Biles’ withdrawal from the floor final means Great Britain’s Jennifer Gadirova, who was the first reserve after last week’s qualification process, joins her twin sister Jessica in the eight-athlete field.

The American is still scheduled to compete in the beam final on Wednesday, although any further appearance at the Tokyo Games must now be in serious doubt.

Biles was a vocal presence in the Ariake Arena when cheering her team-mate Sunisa Lee to all-around gold on Friday.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Six
Jennifer Gadirova has been given a place in the women’s floor final (Mike Egerton/PA)

On Saturday she explained on social media that she is enduring a phenomenon known as ‘twisting’, which essentially afflicts a gymnast’s spatial awareness.

The four-time defending Olympic champion wrote: “It has never transferred to bars and beam for me. This time it’s literally in every event which sucks.

“(You) literally cannot tell up from down. It’s the craziest feeling ever, not having an inch of control over your body.”

