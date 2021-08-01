Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Duane Vermeulen back with South Africa squad after ankle injury

By Press Association
August 1, 2021, 1:41 pm
Duane Vermeulen, pictured, could make a surprise return for South Africa in the decisive Test against the British and Irish Lions (Ashley Western/PA)
World Cup-winning number eight Duane Vermeulen has joined the Springboks camp after injury, heaping further potential misery on the British and Irish Lions.

The 35-year-old powerhouse loose-forward appears ready to win his fitness race after ankle surgery, to be ready for Saturday’s Lions Test series decider.

The 54-cap back-rower joined the Springboks camp in June only to suffer an ankle issue, and has been undergoing hyperbaric oxygen therapy in a bid to be fit to face the Lions.

Bulls head coach Jake White had cast doubt on Vermeulen’s chances of taking on the Lions earlier this week, but the vastly-experienced forward linked back up with the Boks on Sunday.

“Duane will join us on Sunday and will be medically assessed as soon as possible,” said Springboks head coach Jacques Nienaber.

“We will never risk a player who is not 100 per cent fit but he brings experience to the squad and it will be great to have him with us.”

South Africa pummelled the Lions 27-9 in Saturday’s second Test, to square the three-match series at one win apiece.

Makazole Mapimpi and Lukhanyo Am’s tries helped the Boks seal a 21-0 second-half scoreline, with the Lions resoundingly beaten in Cape Town.

An ill-tempered affair saw Cheslin Kolbe prove fortunate to avoid a red card for tackling Conor Murray in the air, while the likes of Stuart Hogg, Maro Itoje and Faf De Klerk could yet come under citing officer scrutiny.

The Springboks have struggled in the back-row without talismanic Vermeulen, with Kwagga Smith battling to find his feet.

The hosts are also likely to be without Pieter-Steph Du Toit for next weekend’s decisive Test, with the flanker having suffered a shoulder problem.

South Africa v British and Irish Lions – Castle Lager Lions Series – Second Test – Cape Town Stadium
Pieter-Steph du Toit, pictured, is likely to miss the final Lions Test for the Springboks (Steve Haag/PA)

Sale Sharks lock Lood De Jager stood up manfully as a makeshift flanker off the bench in the second Test, shoring up the Boks’ faltering lineout.

But Vermeulen’s potential return will be the last obstacle the Lions will want to face, as Warren Gatland’s men chase a first series win in South Africa since 1997.

“Experienced number eight Duane Vermeulen will join the Springbok team at their Cape Town base on Sunday after missing the opening two Tests against the British & Irish Lions due to an ankle injury,” read a Boks statement.

“Vermeulen, who reported for duty briefly at the team’s training camp in Bloemfontein in June, has been undergoing rehabilitation following surgery several weeks ago.

“However, his steady progress proved to be sufficient for Vermeulen to be called up to the squad that drew the Castle Lager Lions Series one-all with a convincing 27-9 victory on Saturday.

“Nienaber added that the Boks will know more about Pieter-Steph du Toit’s injury on Monday.”

