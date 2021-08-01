Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Italy and Qatar share gold in emotional climax to high jump competition

By Press Association
August 1, 2021, 3:03 pm Updated: August 1, 2021, 3:57 pm
Mutaz Essa Barshim and Gianmarco Tamberi (Mike Egerton/Martin Rickett/PA)
The men’s high jump gold at the Tokyo Olympic Games was shared between Italy and Qatar in a dramatic conclusion to the competition on Sunday night.

Gianmarco Tamberi and Mutaz Essa Barshim both cleared 2.37 metres and, when neither athlete was able to get over 2.39, they were given the option to share the gold or face a jump-off.

The pair looked more than happy to share the glory, with Tamberi howling in delight and rolling around the track, having missed out on competing in Rio five years ago due to a career-threatening ankle injury.

Tamberi brought the cast he wore in recovery from that injury along with him to the Olympic Stadium, with the words ‘Road to Tokyo 2021’ written on it.

Barshim added gold to the bronze and silver he won in 2012 and 2016 respectively, while Maksim Nedasekau of Belarus took bronze.

Gianmarco Tamberi with the cast from an injury he suffered in 2016
Gianmarco Tamberi with the cast from an injury he suffered in 2016 (Martin Rickett/PA)

The decision to share the medal was overwhelmingly well received on social media.

Team GB athlete Eilish McColgan tweeted: “Such an incredible moment. Two of the nicest people in our sport sharing gold.”

British high jumper Emily Borthwick added: “I’m not crying, you’re crying.”

Athletics performance coach Steve Magness said on his Twitter account: “The sharing of the Olympic gold from Barshim and Tamberi and emotional outlet right after from both is what it’s all about. What a moment in the high jump.”

USA Track and Field tweeted: “Love the sportsmanship from Italy and Qatar in the men’s high jump final!”

