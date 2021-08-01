Max Whitlock and Charlotte Worthington strike gold – British medallists in Tokyo

Max Whitlock defended his gymnastics pommel title and Charlotte Worthington dazzled in her BMX freestyle cycling final to give Great Britain two golds on day nine of the Olympic Games.
Adam Peaty, Luke Greenbank, James Guy and Duncan Scott took 4x100m medley silver to give Team GB’s swimmers a record eight medals in Tokyo.
And Declan Brooks added BMX freestyle bronze to Worthington’s gold to take Great Britain’s tally to 32 medals, already surpassing the total medal haul at the Sydney 2000 and Athens 2004 Games.
Here, the PA news agency looks at the medal winners after Sunday’s action at the Olympics.
Gold 10, Silver 10, Bronze 12. Total 32.
Gold
Day nine, Max Whitlock, men’s pommel.
Day nine, Charlotte Worthington, women’s BMX freestyle
Day eight, 4×100 mixed medley relay
Day eight, mixed team triathlon relay
Day seven, Beth Shriever, women’s BMX racing
Day five, men’s 4×200 metres freestyle relay
Day four, Tom Dean, men’s 200 metres freestyle
Day three, Adam Peaty, men’s 100m breaststroke
Day three, Tom Pidcock, men’s mountain bike race
Day three, Tom Daley & Matty Lee, men’s 10 metres platform diving
Silver
Day nine, men’s 4x100metres medley relay
Day seven, Kye Whyte, men’s BMX racing
Day seven, Duncan Scott, men’s 200 metres individual medley
Day six, Mallory Franklin, canoe slalom, women’s C1
Day five, rowing, men’s quadruple sculls
Day four, Duncan Scott, men’s 200 metres freestyle
Day four, Georgia Taylor-Brown, women’s triathlon
Day three, Alex Yee, men’s triathlon
Day three, Lauren Williams, taekwondo, women’s -67kg
Day two, Bradly Sinden, taekwondo, men’s -68kg
Bronze
Day nine, Declan Brooks, men’s BMX freestyle
Day eight, Karriss Artingstall, boxing, women’s featherweight
Day eight, Emma Wilson, women’s windsurfer RS:X
Day seven, Bryony Page, women’s trampoline
Day seven, Luke Greenbank, men’s 200 metres backstroke
Day seven, men’s eight rowing
Day six, Matt Coward-Holley, shooting, men’s trap
Day five, Charlotte Dujardin, equestrian, individual dressage
Day four, gymnastics, women’s final
Day four, Bianca Walkden, taekwondo, women’s +67kg
Day four, Charlotte Dujardin, Carl Hester and Charlotte Fry, team dressage
Day two, Chelsie Giles, judo, women’s -52kg