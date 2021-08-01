Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Andriy Shevchenko steps down as Ukraine manager

By Press Association
August 1, 2021, 4:59 pm
Andriy Shevchenko has stepped down as Ukraine manager (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Andriy Shevchenko has stepped down as Ukraine manager after his contract came to an end.

The former Chelsea and AC Milan striker took over as national boss in 2016 and guided Ukraine to the quarter-finals at Euro 2020, where they were eliminated 4-0 by England.

Shevchenko wrote on Instagram: “Today, my contract with the Ukrainian Football Association came to the end.

“I spent five years with the National team. It was hard work that proved that we are capable of playing modern football. I am grateful to the president and the executive committee of the UAF for the opportunity to work with the Ukrainian National team.

“I am thankful to every player, every person who helped and was involved in the team.

“Many thanks to all the fans for their support and criticism. Together, we managed to show that our football can be competitive, productive and exciting.”

