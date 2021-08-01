Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 2nd 2021 Show Links
News / World

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta confirms Granit Xhaka will remain at the club

By Press Association
August 1, 2021, 6:51 pm
Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka looks set to remain at the club (Aaron Chown/PA)
Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka looks set to remain at the club (Aaron Chown/PA)

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has confirmed midfielder Granit Xhaka will not be leaving the club this summer.

The 28-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Emirates Stadium and was reportedly close to joining Roma, now managed by Jose Mourinho, just a few weeks ago.

Xhaka headed Arsenal’s equalising goal during the Gunners’ 2-1 home defeat to Chelsea in a pre-season friendly at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

After the game, Arteta told TalkSPORT: “Granit is going to stay with us. He is a key member of our squad.”

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey sustained an ankle injury in the first half against Chelsea following a collision with Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

After the match, Arteta told reporters: “I just had a talk with the doctor. He’ll have a scan tomorrow. At the moment, it’s not looking good.”

Arsenal play one final friendly against north London rivals Tottenham on August 8 before their Premier League campaign gets under way against newly-promoted Brentford at the Brentford Community Stadium.

