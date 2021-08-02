News / World Simone Biles to return to action in women’s beam final in Tokyo on Tuesday By Press Association August 2, 2021, 9:51 am Simone Biles will compete in Tokyo again on Tuesday (Mike Egerton/PA) Simone Biles will make a dramatic return to the Tokyo Olympics by competing in the women’s beam final on Tuesday, USA Gymnastics has announced. The 24-year-old American has not competed since she withdrew early in the women’s team final last week, citing a desire to protect her mental health. We are so excited to confirm that you will see two U.S. athletes in the balance beam final tomorrow – Suni Lee AND Simone Biles!! Can’t wait to watch you both!— USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) August 2, 2021 However, Biles has been confirmed on the official start-list as the third of eight finalists. USA Gymnastics tweeted: “We are so excited to confirm that you will see two US athletes in the balance beam final tomorrow – Suni Lee and Simone Biles!!” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Neah Evans helps Team GB to team pursuit world record and final place Today at the Games: Team GB win sailing golds and Simone Biles is set to return Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell sail away with gold in men’s 49er Simone Biles returns and GB go for gold on land and in water in Tokyo on Tuesday