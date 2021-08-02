Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Transgender weightlifter Laurel Hubbard exits Olympics without registering lift

By Press Association
August 2, 2021, 5:24 pm
Laurel Hubbard bowed out of the Olympics without a lift (Martin Rickett/PA)
Laurel Hubbard made history as the first openly transgender athlete to compete at the Olympic Games but her eagerly anticipated appearance fell flat as she exited the women’s +87kg weightlifting competition without registering a lift.

Unprecedented media interest had ensured the 43-year-old’s every move would be scrutinised since she was confirmed on the New Zealand team, and it was little surprise that she should take no questions in the press mixed zone afterwards.

Instead Hubbard made a statement, in which she said: “I know that from a sporting perspective I haven’t really hit the standards that I put upon myself and perhaps the standards that my country has expected of me.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Ten
“But one of the things for which I am profoundly grateful is that the supporters in New Zealand have given me so much and have been beyond astonishing.

“I know that my participation at these Games has not been entirely without controversy but they (the New Zealand Olympic Committee) have been just so wonderful and I’m so grateful to them.”

Media attending the Tokyo International Forum for the event were handed a 20-page guidebook prepared by three LGBT activist groups with the approval of the International Weightlifting Federation.

The guidelines urged media to ignore “misinformation” that transgender athletes have an “unfair advantage”, and asked them to “familiarise yourselves with this anti-LGBTQ groups and their campaigns targeting transgender access to sports”, including the UK-based Fair Play For Women.

Hubbard smiled through the introductory line-up but struggled on stage, failing on her initial snatch lift of 120kg, and again at 125kg. When she failed on her second attempt at the same weight, she shaped a heart with her hands before exiting the Games.

As the athlete herself had alluded to, Hubbard’s appearance in Tokyo had been the subject of much controversy.

She began transitioning in 2012 and met the IOC’s rules for transgender athletes, which allow them to compete in the category if they maintain a sufficiently low testosterone level for at least 12 months prior to competition.

