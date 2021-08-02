Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Spurs set to fine Harry Kane after he fails to report for pre-season Covid tests

By Press Association
August 2, 2021, 7:08 pm Updated: August 2, 2021, 7:14 pm
Harry Kane failed to turn up at Hotspur Way as planned on Monday (Mike Egerton/PA)
Tottenham are likely to fine striker Harry Kane after he failed to report for pre-season tests on Monday morning.

The England captain was due back at the club’s Hotspur Way training centre for a Covid test following his three-week break after the European Championship.

However, Kane did not arrive as planned, throwing his future further up into the air.

Spurs are now considering disciplining their vice-captain, the PA news agency understands.

The 28-year-old is keen to leave the club this summer in order to win trophies, but, with three years left on his contract, Spurs have no intention of selling their prized asset.

Kane hinted at the end of last term that he would like to join Manchester City, but the Premier League champions have previously indicated they would not pay the sort of £150million fee required to even tempt Spurs to the negotiating table.

Colchester United v Tottenham Hotspur – Pre Season Friendly – JobServe Community Stadium
Nuno Espirito Santo said last month that Kane could be “counted on” in the upcoming season (NIgel French/PA)

Their pursuit of Jack Grealish for £100million is also reported to impact their ability to sign Kane.

Kane has been in the Bahamas following England’s run to the Euro 2020 final and looks to have set his stall out to force a move from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

New boss Nuno Espirito Santo, who was assured Kane would not be sold during discussions for the job, said last month that Kane could be “counted on” for the upcoming season.

Chairman Daniel Levy, who is likely to be irked by Kane’s attempts to force his way out, is determined to keep his star man and previously said that he would do whatever is best for the club.

