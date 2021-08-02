Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Amazon’s Lord Of The Rings prequel series to go to air in 2022

By Press Association
August 2, 2021, 8:19 pm
Morfydd Clark (Ian West/PA)
An Amazon series inspired by JRR Tolkien’s Lord Of The Rings and The Hobbit novels will premiere in September next year.

The date was announced as filming in New Zealand concluded for the as-yet untitled series, which Amazon said will relate the “fabled Second Age of Middle Earth’s history”.

The story is set thousands of years before the events of Tolkien’s famed fantasy adventure works and will follow new and familiar characters confronting the “long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle Earth”, the streaming service said.

Ismael Cruz Cordova
Ismael Cruz Cordova (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The series will debut in more than 200 countries and territories with a large ensemble cast that includes Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Sophia Nomvete and Lloyd Owen.

New Zealand also was the filming location for director Peter Jackson’s Lord Of The Rings and The Hobbit movie trilogies.

The series will debut on September 2 2022.

