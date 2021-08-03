Ed Clancy pulls out of team pursuit due to back injury and retires from GB team

August 3, 2021, 7:04 amUpdated: August 3, 2021, 7:36 am
Three-time Olympic champion Ed Clancy has announced his immediate retirement from the Great Britain team, with the 36-year-old withdrawing from the remainder of competition at the Tokyo Games.
Clancy was part of the British squad which posted the fourth fastest time in men’s team pursuit qualifying on Monday, keeping them in the frame to defend the title they have held since the Beijing Games in 2008, although they remained well off the pace set by world champions Denmark.