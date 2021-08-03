Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / World

Ed Clancy pulls out of team pursuit due to back injury and retires from GB team

By Press Association
August 3, 2021, 7:04 am Updated: August 3, 2021, 7:36 am
Ed Clancy has pulled out of the men’s team pursuit in Tokyo due to a back problem and announced his retirement from the Great Britain team (Barrington Coombs/PA Images).
Three-time Olympic champion Ed Clancy has announced his immediate retirement from the Great Britain team, with the 36-year-old withdrawing from the remainder of competition at the Tokyo Games.

Clancy was part of the British squad which posted the fourth fastest time in men’s team pursuit qualifying on Monday, keeping them in the frame to defend the title they have held since the Beijing Games in 2008, although they remained well off the pace set by world champions Denmark.

