Elaine Thompson-Herah takes 200m gold to complete sprint double in Tokyo

Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah completed the double double after defending her 200 metres title at the Olympics.

The 29-year-old finished ahead of Namibia’s Christine Mboma and the USA’s Gabrielle Thomas in Tokyo on Tuesday to successfully retain both of the Olympic gold medals she won in 2016.

She set a new national record in 21.53 seconds while rival Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce faded to finish fourth.

Thompson-Herah defended her 100m title on Saturday ahead of Jamaican team-mates Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson.

Jackson failed to even make the final on Tuesday while the absence of Dina Asher-Smith only aided Thompson-Herah.

The Brit had been expected to challenge for victory but pulled out after failing to reach the 100m final having suffered a serious hamstring injury in June.