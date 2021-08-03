Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Elaine Thompson-Herah takes 200m gold to complete sprint double in Tokyo

By Press Association
August 3, 2021, 2:15 pm
Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah, who has won the 100m and 200m double, celebrates in the Olympic Stadium
Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah completed the double double after defending her 200 metres title at the Olympics.

The 29-year-old finished ahead of Namibia’s Christine Mboma and the USA’s Gabrielle Thomas in Tokyo on Tuesday to successfully retain both of the Olympic gold medals she won in 2016.

She set a new national record in 21.53 seconds while rival Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce faded to finish fourth.

Thompson-Herah defended her 100m title on Saturday ahead of Jamaican team-mates Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson.

Jackson failed to even make the final on Tuesday while the absence of Dina Asher-Smith only aided Thompson-Herah.

The Brit had been expected to challenge for victory but pulled out after failing to reach the 100m final having suffered a serious hamstring injury in June.

