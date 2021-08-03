Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 4th 2021
News / World

Three tournaments next year to be co-sanctioned by European Tour and PGA Tour

By Press Association
August 3, 2021, 2:50 pm
European Tour chief Keith Pelley has announced three co-sanctioned events with the PGA Tour (Niall Carson/PA)
Three tournaments will be co-sanctioned by the European Tour and PGA Tour in 2022 as part of the strategic alliance between the organisations.

The Barbasol Championship, Barracuda Championship and Genesis Scottish Open will count towards both the European Tour’s Race to Dubai and PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup standings.

The Genesis Scottish Open (July 7-10) will remain a Rolex Series event and retains its coveted place in the schedule ahead of the Open Championship until at least 2025. The field will be split between members of both Tours.

European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley said: “We are delighted to welcome Genesis as a title sponsor of a European Tour event for the first time.

“Genesis has a strong history of sponsorship on the PGA Tour through The Genesis Invitational and their commitment to the Scottish Open will further enhance one of our premier events of the season.”

Genesis will take over the title sponsorship of the event from abrdn, with the venue for the event to be confirmed at a later date. It has been staged at the Renaissance Club for the last three years.

Min Woo Lee
Min Woo Lee on the 18th after winning the abrdn Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club (Jane Barlow/PA)

Fifty European Tour members will be able to contest the Barbasol Championship and Barracuda Championship, which will be played in the same week as the Genesis Scottish Open and 150th Open Championship respectively.

It was also announced on Tuesday that prize money for the Irish Open will increase to 6million US dollars (approx £4.3m)from 2022.

