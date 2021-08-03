Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
‘Potential hijack’ blamed as four ships in Gulf of Oman lose control of steering

By Press Association
August 3, 2021, 5:27 pm
(Steve Parsons/PA)
(Steve Parsons/PA)

At least four ships off the coast of the United Arab Emirates have broadcast warnings that they have lost control of their steering under unclear circumstances as authorities reported “an incident” was under way in the area.

It was not immediately clear what was happening off the coast of Fujairah in the Gulf of Oman, but a Royal Navy group said there had been a “potential hijack”.

The vessels — oil tankers called Queen Ematha, the Golden Brilliant, Jag Pooja and Abyss — reported through their Automatic Identification System trackers that they were “not under command”, according to MarineTraffic.com.

That typically means a vessel has lost power and can no longer steer.

The British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations organisation had warned ships that “an incident” was under way, and hours later said it was a “potential hijack”.

An Oman Royal Air Force Airbus C-295MPA, a maritime patrol aircraft, was flying over the area where the ships were, according to data from FlightRadar24.com.

The event comes days after a drone struck an oil tanker linked to an Israeli billionaire off the coast of Oman, killing two crew members, including one Briton.

The West blamed Iran for the attack, which marked the first known assault to have killed civilians in the years-long shadow war targeting commercial vessels in the region.

Iran denied any role in the incident, although Tehran and its allied militias have used similar “suicide” drones in attacks previously.

Israel, the US and the UK vowed a “collective response” to the attack, without elaborating.

