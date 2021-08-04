Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 4th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Motors

Honda reverts to profit amid recovery from pandemic damage

By Press Association
August 4, 2021, 8:21 am Updated: August 4, 2021, 8:59 am
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Honda returned to profitability in April-June, recording a 222.5 billion yen (£1.4 billion) profit, as better sales and cost cuts added to the Japanese car maker’s bottom line.

The group had racked up a 80.8 billion yen loss the same period the previous year, when the entire industry was hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.

Honda’s quarterly sales totalled 3.6 trillion yen (£23 billion), up nearly 69% year on year, as global vehicles sales recovered in North America. Motorcycle sales jumped in India and Indonesia.

Honda’s financial services improved because of higher prices for used cars, while its aircraft operations suffered, according to the Tokyo-based maker of the CR-V sports-utility vehicle, Gold Wing motorcycle and Asimo robot.

Honda raised its profit forecast for the year to March 2022, to 670 billion yen (£4.4 billion), revising its previous projection upward by 80 billion yen, boosted by better sales and cost cuts.

But it slightly lowered its vehicle sales forecast for the fiscal year to 4.85 million vehicles from the previous 5 million. The lower number is still better than the 4.5 million Honda sold in the previous fiscal year to March.

It sold 998,000 vehicles in the April-June quarter, up from 792,000 in the same period last year.

Honda’s results underline the recovery at Japanese car makers, which have been hurt by the coronavirus pandemic and a global shortage of semiconductors.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]