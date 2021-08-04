Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Duo’s absence will hurt South Africa – Warren Gatland

By Press Association
August 4, 2021, 11:41 am
Lions boss Warren Gatland believes South Africa have been hit hard by their injury losses (PA)
British and Irish Lions boss Warren Gatland insists South Africa will feel acutely the absence of Faf de Klerk and Pieter-Steph du Toit in Saturday’s series decider at Cape Town Stadium.

De Klerk and Du Toit are two of the Springboks’ most influential players who Gatland views as “world-class”, but they will miss the decisive final Test through injuries sustained in their side’s 27-9 victory a week earlier.

As the heartbeat of the world champions, De Klerk is an on-field general and key figure in their kicking game while 2019 world player of the year Du Toit is a powerful force up front.

“They will be two big losses for them, they are both world-class players and can have a big impact on the match. They definitely will be a loss,” Gatland said.

“We thought that when Faf came off he might have had a hamstring or a glute injury, so we weren’t expecting him to be playing this weekend.

“We weren’t sure about Du Toit in terms of the knock he took early on in the game and tried to play through, but he wasn’t right.

“Losing Faf possibly changes the way we are going to look at things. They might kick more off Handre Pollard like they did at the weekend. Pollard kicked a lot more in the second Test so they may revert to that.

“With Faf’s left-foot game and the way he defends, everything is on the edge with him in the way that he plays. He’s pretty feisty.”

Faf de Klerk is a key player for South Africa
Faf de Klerk is a key player for South Africa (Steve Haag/PA)

While the unavailability of De Klerk and Du Toit are hammer blows for South Africa, who have also confirmed that talisman number eight Duane Vermeulen is not yet ready for action following ankle surgery, the Lions have their own issues to deal with despite possessing a fully-fit squad.

All the momentum is with the Springboks after they overturned a half-time deficit in the second Test to amass 21 unanswered points with the tourists unable to fire a shot, undone by their opponents’ aerial bombardment and forward power.

Gatland has resisted the urge to select another playmaker at inside centre to provide more vision in attack, instead pairing Bundee Aki and Robbie Henshaw in an all-Ireland midfield axis designed to meet the hosts head-on.

The Lions boss still believes that the key to South Africa’s downfall will be to drive them backwards through using their carriers and finishing any chances created.

“It’s not so much about the creativity, it’s about making sure that we get some front-foot ball,” he said.

Bundee Aki has replaced Chris Harris in the Lions' midfield for the final Test
Bundee Aki has replaced Chris Harris in the Lions’ midfield for the final Test (Steve Haag/PA)

“I wouldn’t say that South Africa have been creative in any way. From an attacking perspective they haven’t really stressed us.

“We played some good rugby earlier on in this tour when we got some front-foot ball.

“At the weekend we had some good phases and we highlighted and identified to the players where we had created some chances, but probably just didn’t execute them.

“So that’s a thing we’ll be working hard on at training this week, particularly with the way that South Africa defend with that rush defence. It doesn’t give you a lot of time and space.

“That’s why it’s so important to get on the front foot to get some go-forward, whether that’s through your forwards or hitting it up, or the variation of a positive kicking game to slow the line speed.”

