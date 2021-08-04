Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 4th 2021 Show Links
News / World

Italy presses EU nations to open ports to rescued migrants

By Press Association
August 4, 2021, 12:51 pm
A group await on board precarious wooden boats around 20 miles southwest from the Italian island of Lampedusa (Santi Palacios/AP)
A group await on board precarious wooden boats around 20 miles southwest from the Italian island of Lampedusa (Santi Palacios/AP)

Italy has stepped up pressure on fellow EU nations to open their ports to migrants rescued by humanitarian ships as political tension simmers in the Italian government’s coalition over a sharply rising number of arrivals this summer on the country’s southern shores.

The office of interior minister Luciana Lamorgese said she had a long telephone conversation with the European Union’s internal affairs commissioner, Ylva Johansson.

Political and economic crises in Tunisia are feeding steadily increasing streams of migrants determined to reach Europe, many of whom set out in smugglers’ boats from Libya.

The Italian interior ministry’s statement said those factors figured in Ms Lamorgese’s request for “an urgent change of direction in the interventions of the Union’s migratory policy”.

Europe Migration
Migrants thought to be from Tunisia await help in the Italian search and rescue zone (Santi Palacios/AP)

In May and June, the number of migrants who reached Italian shores more than tripled compared with the previous year’s figure, according to the ministry’s count. In July, the year-to-year difference was less marked — 8,600 in 2021 compared with 7,000 in 2020.

But so far August has seen charity boats carrying the flags of France and Germany rescue hundreds of migrants from unseaworthy boats launched by human traffickers.

Currently some 800 rescued passengers are awaiting permission from Italy or Malta to enter a safe port and dock. Hundreds more in recent days, including from Tunisia, have reached Sardinia or the tiny Italian island of Lampedusa unaided.

The island’s residence for newly arrived migrants seeking asylum hold some 250 people, but repeatedly, the number of occupants has swelled beyond 1,000.

Italy on Wednesday requested “immediate, even temporary, activation of a mechanism that involves the member states to allow for docking that is safe and compatible with anti-Covid-19 measures, to NGO ships flying European banners” and which are carrying out search-and-rescue operations in international waters, the ministry said.

Right-wing leader Matteo Salvini, whose anti-migrant League party is a prominent partner in premier Mario Draghi’s coalition, has been increasingly forceful in his criticism of Italy’s management of migration.

“I am convinced that Draghi will wake up Lamorgese,” Mr Salvini said earlier this week after talks with the premier. Ms Lamorgese is a career interior ministry official who was tapped by the premier for the post when he formed his pandemic-unity government in February.

Mr Salvini noted that in the first seven months of 2021, nearly 30,000 migrants have stepped ashore in Italy, roughly double the number in the previous year’s same period.

“What are we waiting for, that they become 100,000?” Mr Salvini told reporters.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]