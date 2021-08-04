Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 4th 2021 Show Links
News / World

England take cautious approach in opening session against India

By Press Association
August 4, 2021, 1:24 pm Updated: August 4, 2021, 1:25 pm
Dom Sibley was watchful in the opening session against India (Tim Goode/PA)
Dom Sibley was watchful in the opening session against India (Tim Goode/PA)

England battled their way to 61 for two as they jostled with a spirited India attack in the first session of the LV= Insurance Test series.

After winning the toss and opting to bat first on a green-tinged Trent Bridge pitch, the hosts were immediately in deficit when Rory Burns was lbw to the fifth ball of the morning from Jasprit Bumrah.

Any fears over a day-one collapse were shelved during a 42-run stand between Zak Crawley and Dom Sibley, who ate up 20 overs to give their side a foothold in the game.

But Crawley, by far the more expansive of the two, fell to an inside edge off Mohammed Siraj for 27 before lunch, with captain Joe Root announcing himself with three boundaries before the break.

Sibley was typically cautious during his two hours at the crease, reaching 18 not out from 67 balls

Both sides left out frontline spinners, with Jack Leach and Ravichandran Ashwin surplus to requirements, and a lively first over from Bumrah provided a timely reminder of seam bowling’s prevalence in Nottingham.

After slanting a couple of deliveries towards the slips at good pace, he tightened up his line and rapped Burns just above the knee roll, with DRS confirming the opener’s fifth duck in 11 innings.

Bumrah and Mohammed Shami posed plenty of questions with the new ball but Sibley and Crawley worked hard to find the right answers. While Sibley settled for outright defence, Crawley hit a couple of sweet extra-cover drives and was not noticeably ruffled by a couple of close play-and-misses.

He used his feet well to negate the swing and a swivel pull off Shardul Thakur showed signs of rising confidence. But Mohammed Siraj proved his undoing, nipping one in hard off the seam and flicking the inside edge on its way through to Rishabh Pant.

Zak Crawley fell shortly before lunch for 27
Zak Crawley fell shortly before lunch for 27 (Tim Goode/PA)

Virat Kohli almost let a not-out decision stand having wasted a similar review just three balls earlier but saw his gamble pay off.

Root faced a tricky bedding in period before the interval but reeled off three quick boundaries to make light of the situation.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]