News / World

FA announces charity partnership with the Alzheimer’s Society

By Press Association
August 4, 2021, 4:12 pm
The FA has linked up with the Alzheimer’s Society (Zac Goodwin/PA)
The Football Association has announced a new two-year charity partnership with the Alzheimer’s Society.

The FA and the Alzheimer’s Society want to ensure more people from the football community are aware of dementia and are provided with the help they need.

The agreement comes after it was announced that guidance on heading will be introduced into the English game from next season to try to address the risk of brain injuries.

The new partnership will be officially launched at the Community Shield between Manchester City and Leicester on Saturday.

Kate Lee, chief executive at the Alzheimer’s Society, said: “It’s been brilliant for all of us to enjoy an incredible few weeks of football after the year we’ve all had.

“For so many fans and former players living with dementia, that passion and common interest is their form of escapism after a diagnosis.

“Our partnership with The FA is a huge step in changing how people experience dementia within the sporting industry and couldn’t have come sooner.”

