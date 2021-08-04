Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 4th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Music

Forbes magazine says Rihanna is officially a billionaire

By Press Association
August 4, 2021, 4:35 pm
Rihanna (Ian West/PA)
Rihanna (Ian West/PA)

Forbes magazine has said Rihanna is a billionaire, labelling her the richest female musician on the planet.

The singer, 33, is worth 1.7 billion US dollars (£1.2 billion), the outlet said.

She is also the second richest female entertainer in the world behind Oprah Winfrey, according to the magazine.

Graham Norton Show
Rihanna (Isabel Infantes/PA)

A total of 1.4 billion US dollars (£1 billion) of her wealth comes from Fenty Beauty, which she owns 50% of, Forbes said.

She launched the line in 2017 and it reportedly made 100 million US dollars (£72 million) in its first 40 days.

It earns more than celebrity-founded beauty brands including Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics, Kim Kardashian’s KKW Beauty and Jessica Alba’s Honest Company, Forbes said.

Oceans 8 European Premiere – London
Rihanna (Ian West/PA)

As well as her career in music and cosmetics, Barbados-born Rihanna, whose full name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, is also behind the Savage X Fenty lingerie line and currently maintains a 30% ownership stake, according to the magazine.

Rihanna has not released an album since 2016’s Anti.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are among the stars who have recently been confirmed as billionaires by Forbes.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]