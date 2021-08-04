Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / World

Lightning strikes kill 16 on way to wedding party in Bangladesh

By Press Association
August 4, 2021, 5:13 pm
People gather around bodies of victims after lightning killed more than a dozen people in Bangladesh (Md Jahangir Alom/AP)
Lightning killed at least 16 people who were travelling to a wedding party in western Bangladesh and injured several others, including the groom, an official said..

Local government official Sakib Al-Rabby said the bride was not with the group when the incident occurred on Wednesday in Shibganj in Chapainawabganj district.

He said the group had just left their boat to take refuge because of the thunderstorm when they were struck.

The area is about 150 miles north-west of Dhaka.

The annual monsoon is currently under way in Bangladesh. Each year more than 200 people, mostly farmers in their fields, are killed by lightning.

Experts say worsening air pollution and global warming are contributing to an increase in the frequency of lightning strikes in the country.

