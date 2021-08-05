Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 5th 2021 Show Links
News / World

Liam Heath wins Olympic bronze medal in K1 200m

By Press Association
August 5, 2021, 3:57 am Updated: August 5, 2021, 4:25 am
Liam Heath in action in Tokyo on Thursday (Mike Egerton/PA)
Liam Heath in action in Tokyo on Thursday (Mike Egerton/PA)

Great Britain’s Liam Heath won a bronze medal in the men’s K1 200m at Sea Forest Waterway.

The 36-year-old defending Olympic champion clocked 35.202 seconds to finish third behind Hungary’s Sandor Totka, with Italian Manfredi Rizza taking silver.

Heath, who set an Olympic-best time of 33.985 seconds during Wednesday’s qualifying, took second in the opening semi-final to set up his medal assault.

And while he could not make it successive golds, it was Guildford-based Heath’s fourth Olympic medal following previous K2 sprint success at the Rio Games and London 2012.

Drawn in lane three, Heath delivered a consistent performance, but could not quite threaten the top two.

Totka and Rizza were separated by just 45-hundredths of a second, with Heath leading the charge behind them.

Liam Heath after winning bronze at Tokyo 2020
Liam Heath after winning bronze at Tokyo 2020 (Mike Egerton/PA)

Speaking to the BBC, Heath said: “It’s hard to put into words, it’s what you’re working towards, to be at your best for these events and I’ve learned so much along my journey.

“You learn more about yourself, your competitors and the people you work with day in, day out. It’s them working tirelessly behind the scenes which provides the support for me to be able to achieve my dreams.

“A massive thanks to everybody that’s watching at home. Not quite the gold, but I’m happy with my performance so I hope you guys can be happy too.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]