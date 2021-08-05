Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Turkish wildfire contained after reaching coal-fired power station

By Press Association
August 5, 2021, 8:32 am
People are evacuated by boat after wildfires reached the Kemerkoy Power Plant (AP)
A wildfire that reached the compound of a coal-fuelled power station in south-west Turkey and forced nearby residents to flee in boats and cars has been contained after raging for around 11 hours.

Strong winds drove the fire toward the Kemerkoy power plant in Mugla province late on Wednesday, prompting evacuations from the nearby seaside resort of Oren.

Navy vessels were deployed to help ferry away residents, while cars formed long queues on roads leading away from the area, Haberturk television reported.

Flames illuminate the night sky and smoke after wildfires reached Kemerkoy Power Plant (AP)

Turkey’s worst wildfires in decades have raged for nine days amid scorching heat, low humidity and constantly shifting strong winds.

The fires have so far killed eight people and countless animals.

In coastal Mugla province, where tourist hot spot Bodrum is located, fires continue to burn in six areas on Thursday.

People are evacuated by boat (AP)

Blazes also raged in five districts of Antalya province, another tourism destination, where two areas were evacuated on Wednesday.

Precautions were taken before the flames reached the Kemerkoy power plant. The plants’ hydrogen tanks were emptied, and workers were evacuated.

Flammable and explosive substances had also been removed, according to state broadcaster TRT.

A satellite image of the fires (Nasa/AP)

Turkish presidential communications director Fahrettin Altun said an initial inspection of the power plant showed its main units suffered no serious damage.

The privately-run plant uses lignite to generate electricity, according to its website.

Television images showed dozens of fire engines and water tankers surrounding the plant’s main building, some dousing water as part of a cooling effort.

The main building did not appear to have been affected.

Firefighters had been working for two days to protect the power plant from advancing flames. Videos from an adjacent area in Milas showed charred trees and landscape.

