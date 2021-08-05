Tokyo reports record 5,042 cases as Covid infections surge during Olympics

Tokyo has reported a record 5,042 new daily coronavirus cases as infections surge while the Japanese capital hosts the Olympics.

The additional cases brought the total overall number for Tokyo to 236,138.

Nationwide, Japan reported more than 14,000 cases, making a total of 970,000.

(PA Graphics)

Tokyo has been under a state of emergency since mid-July, with four other areas being added.

But the measures – basically a ban on alcohol in restaurants and bars and their shorter hours – are increasingly ignored by the public, which has become tired of restrictions.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has denied the Olympics have led to a rise in infections.