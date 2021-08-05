Matt Walls delivers day 13 highlight with omnium gold – GB medallists in Tokyo

Matt Walls delivered Great Britain’s first medal in the velodrome with gold in the men’s omnium on day 13 of the Tokyo Olympics.
Holly Bradshaw became the first British athlete to win an Olympic Games pole vault medal when she claimed a bronze.
Liam Heath had set the ball rolling earlier in the day with a bronze in the men’s canoe sprint K1 200 metres.
Here, the PA news agency looks at the medal winners after Thursday’s action at the Games.
Gold 16, Silver 18, Bronze 17. Total 51.
Gold
Day 13, Matt Walls, men’s omnium
Day 12, Ben Maher, showjumping individual
Day 12, Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre, women’s 470 class
Day 11, Giles Scott, men’s Finn class
Day 11, Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell, men’s 49er
Day 10, Laura Collett, Tom McEwen and Oliver Townend, eventing team
Day nine, Max Whitlock, men’s pommel.
Day nine, Charlotte Worthington, women’s BMX freestyle
Day eight, 4×100 mixed medley relay
Day eight, mixed team triathlon relay
Day seven, Beth Shriever, women’s BMX racing
Day five, men’s 4×200 metres freestyle relay
Day four, Tom Dean, men’s 200 metres freestyle
Day three, Adam Peaty, men’s 100m breaststroke
Day three, Tom Pidcock, men’s mountain bike race
Day three, Tom Daley & Matty Lee, men’s 10 metres platform diving
Silver
Day 12, Ben Whittaker, light-heavyweight
Day 11, Keely Hodgkinson, women’s 800 metres
Day 11, Pat McCormack, boxing, men’s welterweight
Day 11, cycling, men’s team sprint
Day 11, cycling, women’s team pursuit
Day 11, John Gimson and Anna Burnet, mixed Nacra 17 class
Day 10, Emily Campbell, weightlifting, women’s +87kg
Day 10, Tom McEwen, eventing individual
Day nine, men’s 4x100metres medley relay
Day seven, Kye Whyte, men’s BMX racing
Day seven, Duncan Scott, men’s 200 metres individual medley
Day six, Mallory Franklin, canoe slalom, women’s C1
Day five, rowing, men’s quadruple sculls
Day four, Duncan Scott, men’s 200 metres freestyle
Day four, Georgia Taylor-Brown, women’s triathlon
Day three, Alex Yee, men’s triathlon
Day three, Lauren Williams, taekwondo, women’s -67kg
Day two, Bradly Sinden, taekwondo, men’s -68kg
Bronze
Day 13, Holly Bradshaw, women’s pole vault
Day 13, Liam Heath, men’s K1 200m
Day 12, Frazer Clarke, men’s super-heavyweight
Day 12, Sky Brown, women’s park
Day 11, Jack Laugher, men’s 3m springboard
Day nine, Declan Brooks, men’s BMX freestyle
Day eight, Karriss Artingstall, boxing, women’s featherweight
Day eight, Emma Wilson, women’s windsurfer RS:X
Day seven, Bryony Page, women’s trampoline
Day seven, Luke Greenbank, men’s 200 metres backstroke
Day seven, men’s eight rowing
Day six, Matt Coward-Holley, shooting, men’s trap
Day five, Charlotte Dujardin, equestrian, individual dressage
Day four, gymnastics, women’s final
Day four, Bianca Walkden, taekwondo, women’s +67kg
Day four, Charlotte Dujardin, Carl Hester and Charlotte Fry, team dressage
Day two, Chelsie Giles, judo, women’s -52kg