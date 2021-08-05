Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 5th 2021
Nine-time world champion Valentino Rossi to retire from MotoGP at end of season

By Press Association
August 5, 2021, 4:06 pm Updated: August 5, 2021, 4:23 pm
Valentino Rossi has announced he will retire at the end of the season (Joe Giddens/PA)
Valentino Rossi has announced he will retire from MotoGP at the end of the season.

The nine-time world champion, 42, revealed the news ahead of this weekend’s Styrian Grand Prix.

Rossi will bring down the curtain on an illustrious 25-year career which yielded 115 victories.

He is the only rider to win the 125cc, 250cc, 500cc and MotoGP world championships.

Speaking at a press conference in Austria, Rossi said: “I have decided to stop at the end of the season. Unfortunately this will be my last half-season as a MotoGP rider.

“It is a very sad moment because it’s difficult to say and know that next year I will not race with a motorcycle.

“Next year, my life will change. But it was great, I’ve enjoyed it very much, it’s been a long, long journey and it was really, really fun, and I have had unforgettable moments with all my guys.”

Rossi has been the dominant rider of his generation. The Italian made his mark in the 125cc world championship – the breeding ground for many of the latest stars of MotoGP – in 1996.

Valentino Rossi recorded 115 Grand Prix victories in an illustrious career
Rossi took his first win later that year at Brno in the Czech Republic ahead of finishing ninth in the overall standings.

A year later he won his first world title on board an Aprilia before moving up to the 250cc class where he finished second and first in successive seasons for the Italian manufacturer.

Then came the momentous move to the 500cc class with Honda at the turn of the century.

Rossi won the world title in 2001, 2002 and 2003 before moving to Yamaha in 2004 where he won his fourth premier class title in a row, following it up with a repeat success the following season.

The Italian rider has announced he will retire at the end of the year
Two more world titles for Yamaha took his tally to nine by 2009 before he joined Ducati.

But two unproductive and frustrating seasons in 2011 and 2012 followed – the start of a run which has seen him fail to add to his tally of world crowns.

Rossi then took successive runner-up spots between 2014 and 2016 despite being back with the Yamaha team he left to join Ducati.

While riders like Jorge Lorenzo and Honda’s Marc Marquez have dominated the top step of the podium Rossi, who recorded his last victory at the Dutch Grand Prix in 2017, failed to win that final world title to take him into double figures.

