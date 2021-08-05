Lionel Messi’s Barcelona career in pictures

Since making his debut for Barcelona in October 2004, Lionel Messi has gone on to establish himself as one of the greatest footballers of all time.

Following the announcement that Messi is set to leave the Nou Camp, the PA news agency takes a look back at his career with Barca.

Lionel Messi won 34 major trophies with Barcelona, including four Champions Leagues and 10 LaLiga titles (Nick Potts/PA)

He was among the goals early in his career, grabbing a hat-trick in a pre-season friendly at Dundee United in 2008 (Chris Clark/PA)

Messi celebrates after heading Barcelona’s second goal against Manchester United in the 2009 Champions League final in Rome (Nick Potts/PA)

The Argentinian was to haunt United again in 2011, netting the second goal in the 3-1 Champions League final success at Wembley (Nick Potts/PA)

Lionel Messi marks another goal with his his iconic celebration, this time against Arsenal in the Champions League (Adam Davy/PA)

There were plenty of highlights in Messi’s career – not all of them coming on the pitch (PA)

Messi and Manchester City’s James Milner battle for the ball during a Champions League contest at the Etihad in 2015 (PA)

Milner offers Messi a hand during the Champions League semi-final first leg at the Nou Camp four years later (PA)

Messi’s dribbling skills are often mesmeric (PA)