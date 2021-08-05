Most expensive Premier League signings after Jack Grealish joins Manchester City

Jack Grealish has become the most expensive player bought by a Premier League club after he signed for Manchester City in a deal worth a reported £100million.

The England midfielder made the switch from Aston Villa to the Etihad Stadium to surpass Paul Pogba as the most expensive player in the English top flight.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the next five most expensive transfers.

Paul Pogba – Juventus to Manchester United, £89m

Paul Pogba was the most expensive player in the Premier League since 2016 (Oli Scarff/PA)

Pogba returned to Old Trafford in 2016 after leaving the club on a free transfer to join Juventus. The 28-year-old France international scored 34 times in 178 appearances for the Italian side before rejoining the Red Devils for a record-breaking transfer fee at the time.

Harry Maguire – Leicester to Manchester United, £80m

Harry Maguire is the most expensive defender in the Premier League (Martin Rickett/PA)

Before Grealish, Maguire was the most expensive English player of all time after he departed the King Power Stadium for Old Trafford in 2019. The 28-year-old also became the most expensive defender after he broke Virgil Van Dijk’s record of £75million when the Dutchman joined Liverpool a year earlier. Maguire has gone on to make over 100 appearances for the Red Devils and has become captain under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Romelu Lukaku – Everton to Manchester United, £75m

Romelu Lukaku stayed at Manchester United for two seasons (Martin Rickett/PA)

Lukaku arrived at Manchester United after spending four seasons with Everton. The Belgium international went on to make 96 appearances across two campaigns at Old Trafford before his playing time became limited under Solskjaer. The striker was eventually sold to Inter Milan in the summer of 2019.

Virgil Van Dijk – Southampton to Liverpool, £75m

Virgil Van Dijk helped Liverpool win the Premier League and Champions League (Mike Egerton/PA)

After months of speculation, in January 2018, Van Dijk sealed his move to Anfield for a reported £75million in an attempt to put an end to Liverpool’s defensive woes. The Holland international made an instant impact as he helped the Reds win the Champions League after making back-to-back finals and ended their 30-year drought to be crowned champions of England.

Jadon Sancho – Borussia Dortmund to Manchester United, £73m

Jadon Sancho became Manchester United’s latest high-profile signing in 2021 (Adam Davy/PA)

Sancho came through the academy on the blue side of Manchester before making the switch to the Bundesliga in 2017 to play for Borussia Dortmund. The 21-year-old scored 50 goals in 137 games for the German side and reached the final of Euro 2020 with England before signing for City’s rivals for a reported £73million.