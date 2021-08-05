Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Where next for Lionel Messi as he prepares to leave Barcelona?

By Press Association
August 5, 2021, 8:43 pm
Could Lionel Messi line up for Manchester City next season? (Nick Potts/PA)
Lionel Messi’s stay at Barcelona appears to be over after the Spanish giants announced LaLiga regulations made it impossible for him to sign a new deal.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at where the Argentina playmaker could end up next.

Manchester City

Former Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola (left) and Lionel Messi in training
Messi already has a strong bond with City boss Pep Guardiola from their time together at the Nou Camp. While City would appear to be able to more than match Messi’s personal terms, they have already snapped up Jack Grealish from Aston Villa this summer and are said to have their sights on England captain Harry Kane.

Paris St Germain

Neymar (right) embraces Lionel Messi
The French giants are another club unlikely to baulk at a hefty wage packet to land such a signing, one which would boost marketing revenues around the globe. Linking up again with former Barcelona team-mate Neymar would be another lure, as would helping develop the talents of France forward Kylian Mbappe.

Major League Soccer

David Beckham celebrates during the MLS Cup Final for the Los Angeles Galaxy
Messi turned 34 in June, an age when some high profile players might eye up a move Stateside to follow the likes of David Beckham and Zlatan Ibrahimovic into Major League Soccer. Messi would unquestionably be the biggest name ever to set foot in the MLS if he was to make such a move.

Newell’s Old Boys

Messi started out with the Rosario club when he was six years old and they continue to hold a special place in his heart. Sentiment, though, only pays for so much in football, and the chances of a switch back to his homeland appear slim, with Newell’s likely to struggle to meet Messi’s wage demands.

Barcelona

In their statement, which sent shock waves through the football world on Thursday evening, the Catalan giants were careful to stress both the club and player had reached an agreement for Messi to stay, but had been prevented from completing the contract extension “because of financial and structural obstacles” from LaLiga. Should, for whatever reason, those hurdles be overcome, then Messi could yet pull on the Barca number 10 shirt again this season.

