Visitors from Hong Kong can have refuge in US for 18 months, says Biden

By Press Association
August 6, 2021, 12:14 am
Police officers stand guard outside a court in Hong Kong (Vincent Yu/AP)
President Joe Biden has granted temporary refuge to people from Hong Kong amid the Chinese government’s effort to crush the pro-democracy movement and tighten its control on the city.

Mr Biden signed a memorandum allowing people from Hong Kong currently residing in the United States to live and work in the country for 18 months, a move likely to further inflame the tense relations between Washington and Beijing.

The decision to provide a temporary safe haven comes in response to Hong Kong’s sweeping new national security law and other measures that undercut the rights promised when the former British colony was handed back to China in 1997.

It also comes as China and the United States are at odds over a range of foreign policy and trade issues.

Biden
President Joe Biden has granted refuge to Hong Kong residents living in the US (Susan Walsh/AP)

“Given the politically motivated arrests and trials, the silencing of the media, and the diminishing space for elections and democratic opposition, we will continue to take steps in support of people in Hong Kong,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

The Chinese government has sought to stifle opposition following protests in Hong Kong in 2019 against a proposed law allowing extraditions to mainland China.

Under the new national security law, which took effect in June, police have arrested at least 100 opposition politicians, activists and demonstrators.

Changes have also been made to Hong Kong’s election laws to reduce the number of directly elected lawmakers and give a largely pro-Beijing committee the leeway to nominate lawmakers aligned with the mainland government.

“Despite widespread demonstrations, which brought millions together to call for greater freedom, Hong Kong’s promise of democracy has dimmed,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said as the measure granting safe haven was announced.

China bristles at the criticism, saying it is merely restoring order to the city and instituting national security protections found in other countries.

It has denounced US sanctions on Hong Kong officials as interference in its domestic affairs.

Pro-democracy activists in exile pleaded with Congress last month to pass legislation to provide both temporary refuge and permanent refugee status in the US after Hong Kong police confirmed they had a list of more than 50 people who would be arrested if they attempted to leave.

“With nearly every prominent pro-democracy voice in Hong Kong in jail, awaiting trial, or overseas in exile, it is clear that there is an increased need for the United States to do more, particularly now that Beijing is closing travel routes with the suspension of direct flights between Hong Kong and the UK,” they wrote in a letter to members.

There are several thousand people from Hong Kong in the United States who would be eligible to remain and avoid being deported under what is formally known as deferred enforced departure, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Ms Psaki did not rule out extending refuge beyond 18 months when asked about the possibility at a White House briefing.

“Obviously, our hope and our objective and our work on the international forum is to change the behaviour that is happening and the oppression that we’re seeing of the people in Hong Kong,” she told reporters.

Under US law, the president is able to grant deferred enforced departure as part of constitutional power to conduct foreign relations. Former President Donald Trump granted it for Venezuelans just before he left office.

