Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, August 7th 2021 Show Links
News / World

Simone Biles makes emotional return home after dramatic Olympics

By Press Association
August 6, 2021, 3:33 am Updated: August 6, 2021, 5:51 am
Simone Biles says she is glad to be home in Houston following her dramatic Tokyo Olympics (Mike Egerton/PA)
Simone Biles says she is glad to be home in Houston following her dramatic Tokyo Olympics (Mike Egerton/PA)

Simone Biles has said she is delighted to be home in the US after her tumultuous appearance at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 24-year-old flew into Houston on Thursday and was welcomed at the airport by crowds of supporters and relatives, including parents Ronald and Nellie and her sister Rachel.

Biles wrote on Instagram: “Houston, I’m home. Thanks for making sure I didn’t have to wait one more minute to see my family @united.”

Carrying a bouquet of flowers, Biles only briefly interacted with local media, saying she wanted to “have some space”.

The legendary gymnast’s sister Rachel told the station: “Very, very emotional. Good to have her back.”

After leaving the airport Biles headed to her nearby home town of Spring in a convertible, cheered on by numerous fans who lined the road holding placards of support.

Her homecoming followed her dramatic appearance at the games marked by withdrawals, psychological counselling and family tragedy.

She had arrived with the expectation of equalling or even surpassing her historic quadruple gold medal haul from Rio in 2016.

But, after a relatively underwhelming qualification process, she admitted she was experiencing mental health issues and “the twisties” – a phenomenon which temporarily affects an athlete’s spatial awareness.

Daily medical evaluations and two sessions with a sports psychologist within the US team led to Biles being effectively withdrawn from her finals until she was cleared for beam, theoretically the least risky of the apparatus and one which can be performed with the minimum impact on spatial elements.

She took a bronze medal in the beam, to go with her silver from the team competition.

Biles also revealed her paternal aunt had died suddenly during the first week of the games.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]