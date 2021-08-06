Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, August 7th 2021 Show Links
News / World

Man arrested over hit-and-run death of Gone Girl actress

By Press Association
August 6, 2021, 8:24 am
Lisa Banes (AP)
Lisa Banes (AP)

A 26-year-old man has been arrested following the hit-and-run death of Gone Girl actress Lisa Banes in New York City almost two months ago.

Brian Boyd was arrested on Thursday and charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and failure to stop for a pedestrian, New York City police said.

Banes was hit by a scooter or motorcycle in early June while she was crossing a street on the way to her alma mater, the Juilliard School.

She was taken to a hospital where she died on July 14 aged 65.

Banes appeared in numerous television shows and movies, including Gone Girl in 2014 and Cocktail with Tom Cruise in 1988.

On television, she had roles on Nashville, Madam Secretary, Masters Of Sex and NCIS.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]