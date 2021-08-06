Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, August 7th 2021 Show Links
News / World

Jack Carlin delivers on Olympic promise with sprint bronze for Great Britain

By Press Association
August 6, 2021, 11:33 am Updated: August 6, 2021, 11:46 am
Great Britain’s Jack Carlin celebrates on the podium with his bronze medal (Danny Lawson/PA)
Great Britain’s Jack Carlin celebrates on the podium with his bronze medal (Danny Lawson/PA)

Jack Carlin delivered on Jason Kenny’s tip as he delivered bronze for Great Britain in the men’s sprint.

The 24-year-old beat Denis Dmitriev 2-0 to win his first individual Olympic medal three days after winning silver in the team event alongside Kenny and Ryan Owens.

In doing so, Carlin secured Britain’s 10th cycling medal of the Tokyo Games.

Kenny, the two-time defending champion in this event, had conceded his own hopes of contending in this event were effectively over after the first day of competition on Wednesday, instead tipping Carlin to carry the challenge to the almighty Dutch.

And though Carlin could not force his way into the final, beaten 2-0 by world champion Harrie Lavreysen in the semis, he saw off Dmitriev of the Russian Olympic Committee with relative ease.

The two went wheel to wheel on the bank in the first, race but Carlin had the inside line and the power to win with relative ease.

He went long with his attack in the second, almost allowing Dmitriev to catch him but the 35-year-old former world champion no longer had the spark in his legs.

The two then watched on as Lavreysen – who beat both Carlin and Kenny in this competition – edged out fellow Dutchman Jeffrey Hoogland in their deciding race to take gold.

Jack Carlin celebrates winning bronze in Izu
Carlin celebrates winning bronze in Izu (Danny Lawson/PA)

Earlier Katy Marchant comfortably advanced to the 1/8 finals of the women’s sprint – showing form that suggested no lasting effects from her crash in the keirin a day earlier.

“I wasn’t 100 per cent sure how I was feeling this morning,” said Marchant, who broke her own British record with a time of 10.495seconds in qualifying, eighth fastest.

“I was still a little bit battered and bruised after yesterday. But the legs are feeling good. It’s just riding through the rounds now and hopefully after another night’s sleep tonight I’ll feel even better tomorrow.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]