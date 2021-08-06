Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
England with work to do as India steady the ship at Trent Bridge

By Press Association
August 6, 2021, 1:47 pm
England have work to do at Trent Bridge (Tim Goode/PA)
England will need to come from behind in the first LV= Insurance Test after India began building a lead on day three at Trent Bridge.

Replying to a slender 183 all out, the tourists lost one wicket in the morning session as they moved to 191 for five at lunch.

KL Rahul, dropped on 52 by Dom Sibley on Thursday, was playing a crucial hand on 77 not out with Ravindra Jadeja offering a cool head in support on 27no.

Ollie Robinson claimed England’s solitary success, working over Rishabh Pant before getting him to pop a catch to short cover for 25.

Robinson, on his return to the side following a ban for offensive historic tweets, was the best bowler on show and underlined the early impression he has given of a player who is liable to be around the international arena for a long time.

Despite poor weather forecasts, play started on time but there were only 11 deliveries possible before the rain arrived. Almost an hour was lost but after the resumption, a second gentler shower was allowed to pass through.

Rahul was keener than most to find shelter, running off in the direction of the pavilion only to be sent back to face up by umpire Michael Gough, with a word from James Anderson in his ear.

India’s KL Rahul (right) exchanges words with England’s Jimmy Anderson
India’s KL Rahul (right) exchanges words with England’s Jimmy Anderson (Tim Goode/PA)

Pant enjoyed a typically frenetic stay, crashing Anderson for four on the charge, playing and missing and eventually being undone by Robinson. One half chance sprayed just wide of gully, a mis-hit top edge sailed over the wicketkeeper for an unearned six and then he sprung a carefully laid trap by picking out Jonny Bairstow at short cover.

Had Dan Lawrence run out Jadeja on four soon after things might have looked brighter for England, but instead there were no further chances. Stuart Broad thought he had Rahul caught behind for 70, but his misplaced certainty only persuaded Joe Root to fritter away the team’s third and final review.

