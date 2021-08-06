Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Pep Guardiola says Harry Kane chase is ‘finished’ if Spurs will not negotiate

By Press Association
August 6, 2021, 2:19 pm
Harry Kane is of interest to Manchester City, Pep Guardiola has admitted (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)
Pep Guardiola has confirmed Manchester City’s interest in Harry Kane but accepts Tottenham may not want to sell the England captain.

Kane is understood to want to leave Spurs and did not report back for pre-season training this week.

Premier League champions City have been heavily linked with the striker throughout the summer, but Spurs are thought to be reluctant to sell a player they reportedly value at £160million.

Guardiola has described Kane as
Guardiola has described Kane as “an exceptional, extraordinary striker” (Zac Goodwin/PA)

City – who this week signed Jack Grealish for a British record fee – have said they would never pay that figure for Kane and Guardiola admits a deal will be difficult to conclude.

The City manager said: “He is a player for Tottenham Hotspur. If Tottenham don’t want to negotiate, it is finished.

“If they are open to negotiate, it is not only Man City but many clubs in the world would want to try to sign him. We are not an exception.

“But it depends on Tottenham. It is different from Jack, Jack had a release clause.

“Harry Kane is an exceptional, extraordinary striker. There are no doubts about that. Of course we are very interested.

“But he is a Tottenham player. If they don’t want to negotiate there is nothing more to say. If they want it, we will try.”

