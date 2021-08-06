Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Ed Sheeran to perform before NFL season opener in Florida

By Press Association
August 6, 2021, 3:33 pm
Ed Sheeran is to perform in Tampa (PA)
Ed Sheeran is to perform in a concert to kick off the NFL season opener in Florida next month.

The NFL announced on Friday that Sheeran will headline a pre-game concert on September 9 at Julian B Lane Riverfront Park in Tampa, Florida.

The pop star’s performance will take place before the reigning Super Bowl champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers face off against the Dallas Cowboys.

England v Australia – Fourth Test – Day One – 2019 Ashes Series – Emirates Old Trafford
Ed Sheeran recently released a new single (Martin Rickett/PA)

A portion of the show will appear on pre-game programmes on NBC and the NFL Network.

His full performance will be streamed on NFL.com along with the league’s Facebook page and app.

Sheeran is a four-time Grammy winner who took a break from work and social media in late 2019 after two years of touring in support of his best-selling album Divide.

He recently released a new single Bad Habits.

