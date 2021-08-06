Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, August 7th 2021 Show Links
News / World

Tottenham complete signing of Atalanta defender Cristian Romero

By Press Association
August 6, 2021, 7:20 pm Updated: August 6, 2021, 8:53 pm
Cristian Romero has signed for Tottenham on a five-year deal (Paul Ellis/PA)
Cristian Romero has signed for Tottenham on a five-year deal (Paul Ellis/PA)

Tottenham have signed Argentina defender Cristian Romero from Atalanta on a six-year deal.

The 23-year-old, who helped his country win the Copa America this summer, becomes the club’s second most expensive player after joining in a deal worth up to €55million (£46.7m).

Romero arrived in the country on Thursday to complete his medical and will not have to isolate due to coronavirus restrictions because he is vaccinated, providing he returns a negative test on Saturday.

His signing represents a big coup for Tottenham, who have long been after a marquee arrival to bolster their defence.

Romero definitely fits that bill, having excelled for Argentina on their way to Copa America glory, with reports suggesting international team-mate Lionel Messi was frustrated that Barcelona could not afford to bring him to Spain prior to his exit being announced on Thursday.

He also won Serie A defender of the year for his performances for Atalanta last season.

Tottenham managing director of football Fabio Paratici was crucial to the move, having brought him to Juventus in 2019, though Romero did not end up playing for the Turin club.

Cristian Romero in action against Liverpool
Cristian Romero (right) in action against Liverpool (Paul Ellis/PA)

Arriving in Italy when he joined Genoa in 2018, Juve signed him a year later and immediately loaned him back to his former club.

After continuing to impress for Genoa, Juve sent him to Atalanta on loan in the summer of 2020, with the option to buy for €16million (£13.8million). That represented good business for the Bergamo club, who have made a substantial profit.

He follows Atalanta team-mate Pierluigi Gollini to north London, with the goalkeeper joining on a season-long loan with the option to buy last month.

Spurs have also added highly-rated Sevilla winger Bryan Gil to their ranks in a cash-plus-player deal that saw Erik Lamela go the other way.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]