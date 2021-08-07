Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, August 7th 2021 Show Links
News / World

Tom Daley safely through to 10m platform final in Tokyo

By Press Association
August 7, 2021, 4:01 am Updated: August 7, 2021, 4:09 am
Tom Daley during the men’s 10m platform semi-final (Adam Davy/PA)
Tom Daley during the men’s 10m platform semi-final (Adam Davy/PA)

Tom Daley will bid for his second gold at Tokyo 2020 later on Saturday after qualifying in fourth place for the final of the men’s 10 metres platform.

Daley, who topped the podium alongside Matty Lee in the synchronised event last week as he ended a 13-year wait for an Olympic gold medal, was not at his absolute best but he advanced from the semi-finals with only minor alarms.

A total points score of 207 at the halfway stage – after an underwhelming 54 from his third dive – left Daley ninth in the 18-strong field and, with only the top 12 progressing, he still had a bit of work to do.

He surprisingly bowed out of this stage at Rio 2016 but there would be no repeat as his forward four and a half somersaults with tuck was awarded 88.8 while his back three and a half somersaults with pike collected 93.6.

An overall haul of 462.9 was marginally better than the 453.7 he amassed in Friday afternoon’s preliminaries, where he also placed fourth.

Cao Yuan (513.7) came out on top in the semis, ahead of Chinese compatriot Yang Jian (480.85), with Aleksandr Bondar of the Russian Olympic Committee (464.1) the only other person ahead of Daley.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]