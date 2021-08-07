Today at the Games: Galal Yafai and Joe Choong land GB golds on day 15

Galal Yafai and Joe Choong grabbed golds for Great Britain on day 15 of the Tokyo Olympics.

Yafai beat Carlo Paalam of the Philippines after a split decision to give Team GB their best boxing medals haul for over a century.

Choong became the first British man to take gold in modern pentathlon, 24 hours after Kate French had won the women’s title.

Matt Walls and Ethan Hayter secured track cycling silver in the Madison and Tom Daley took bronze in the men’s 10 metres platform diving final, to add to his synchro gold earlier in the Games with Matty Lee.

There was also a bronze medal for Josh Kerr at the Olympic Stadium in the men’s 1500m.

That took Team GB on to 63 medals – two short of their London 2012 tally – with 20 golds, edging them past their 19-gold haul at Beijing 2008.

Yafai floored his opponent in the opening round with a straight left and edged a high-octane contest to secure the verdict.

It concluded a stunning run of form for the Birmingham boxer, who was competing in his second Olympics having lost his second bout at Rio 2016.

All five of the judges gave Paalam the last round of the contest but Yafai had built up enough of a lead to secure the win on four of the five judges’ cards.

Joe Choong of Great Britain celebrates gold in the modern pentathlon after the laser run.

Choong led going into modern pentathlon’s laser run. He missed with three shots on his first trip to the range, and the gap closed a little, but he was faultless with five shots out of five second time around.

His rivals were closing on him in the 800 metres laps, though, with Egypt’s Ahmed ElGendy surging up from 13th place and overtaking Choong going onto the final lap. But the British athlete had something in reserve and it was neck and neck heading into the final stages before Choong pulled away to spring across the finish line, making it a sensational British double in Tokyo Stadium.

Walls and Hayter’s late surge in the Madison gave them silver behind world champions Lasse Norman Hansen and Michael Morkov of Denmark.

Britain and France – represented by Benjamin Thomas and Donavan Grondin – finished tied on 40 points, three behind the Danes, but silver went to Walls and Hayter by virtue of winning the final sprint at the end of the 200 lap race.

It gives Walls his second medal of the Games after his omnium gold, and a first medal for his Manchester housemate Hayter.

Great Britain’s Ethan Hayter (left) and Matt Walls en route to silver in the men’s Madison final.

Daley, who won gold earlier in the Games alongside Matty Lee in the synchronised competition, led at the halfway stage of the 10m platform final after three successive 90-plus points scores.

He dipped below that standard of excellence with an 80.5 from his armstand back three somersaults with pike, which saw him slip off the pace.

Daley rallied in his last two dives but an overall score of 548.25 was only good enough for a third-place finish as Cao Yuan (582.35) took the gold medal, with Chinese compatriot Yang Jian (580.4) collecting silver.

Tom Daley won individual bronze (Adam Davy/PA)

Kerr won a brilliant bronze to end Team GB’s 33-year wait for an Olympic medal in the men’s 1500m.

The 23-year-old ran a personal best of three minutes 29.05 seconds to finish behind Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen and Kenya’s Timothy Cheruiyot.

It is the first British medal in the men’s event since Peter Elliott won silver in Seoul in 1988 and adds to Laura Muir’s second place in the women’s 1500m on Friday.

Morgan Lake had to pull out of the women’s high jump final with a foot injury, while the British team finished fifth in the women’s 4x400m final.

In the women’s marathon, Steph Twell came 68th in two hours 53.26 minutes, just ahead of Jess Coulson, with Stephanie Davis 39th in two hours 36.33 minutes. Kenya’s Peres Jepchirchir took gold.

