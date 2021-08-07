Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, August 7th 2021 Show Links
News / World

Charity boat carrying 257 migrants docks in Italy after permission granted

By Press Association
August 7, 2021, 12:35 pm
A boat overcrowded with migrants is being rescued by Sea Watch 3 in the Mediterranean sea. Italy (Sea-Watch/AP)
A boat overcrowded with migrants is being rescued by Sea Watch 3 in the Mediterranean sea. Italy (Sea-Watch/AP)

A German charity boat carrying 257 rescued migrants docked in Sicily after Italian authorities granted permission, but another humanitarian vessel with 549 aboard still awaited an assigned port six days after the start of rescue operations in the Mediterranean Sea.

After several days in limbo at sea, Sea-Watch 3 sailed into port at Trapani, western Sicily.

Among the migrants aboard were 70 minors, some of them travelling without adult guardians while trying to reach Europe. Health workers were administering Covid-19 tests to the migrants.

German maritime rescue group Sea-Watch said Italian authorities assigned the German-flagged vessel a port on Friday after sea conditions in the central Mediterranean deteriorated.

Italy appealed to the European Union earlier in the week to press fellow EU nations to take some of the thousands of asylum-seekers who have arrived in the country in recent months, a sharp increase since 2020.

But similar past appeals for EU solidarity largely went unheeded, and there was no immediate signal the Italian government’s latest pitch would prove more effective.

A vessel carrying migrants (Sea-Watchdog/AP)
A vessel carrying migrants (Sea-Watch/AP)

A French charity, SOS Mediterranee, said that its rescue vessel was still awaiting port authorisation.

The Ocean Viking is carrying 549 passengers, including a three-month-old infant, who were rescued in six separate operations over the course of the week, the organisation said.

The Italian coast guard took one migrant off the boat for medical reasons on Friday night, the fourth such evacuation from the Ocean Viking in recent days.

“The #OceanViking is still without any information about disembarking,” SOS Mediterranee tweeted.

“Our medical team is observing ever more signs of psychological unease aboard.

“Yesterday, a person fainted due to exhaustion.

“We’re running out of medicines.”

Italy’s interior minister earlier in the week pressed the European Union for an “urgent” change of direction on migrant policy.

Right-wing leader Matteo Salvini, whose anti-migrant League party is a member of the country’s wide-ranging coalition coalition, is insisting premier Mario Draghi act decisively to stem the flow of migrants arriving on Italy’s shores.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]