Josh Kerr bags bronze for Great Britain with personal best in 1500 metres

By Press Association
August 7, 2021, 1:07 pm Updated: August 7, 2021, 1:19 pm
Great Britain’s Josh Kerr (left) races to the line to win bronze in the 1500 metres (Martin Rickett/PA)
Josh Kerr won a brilliant bronze to end Team GB’s 33-year wait for an Olympic medal in the men’s 1500m.

The 23-year-old ran a personal best of three minutes 29.05 seconds to finish behind Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen and Kenya’s Timothy Cheruiyot.

It is the first British medal in the men’s event since Peter Elliott won silver in Seoul in 1988 and adds to Laura Muir’s second place in the women’s 1500m on Friday.

Team-mates Jake Heyward and Jake Wightman finished ninth and 10th respectively.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Fifteen
Great Britain’s Josh Kerr celebrates winning bronze in the 1500m. (Martin Rickett/PA)

“When the first (athletics) medal came back to our GB camp from Keely, there was this sense of enjoyment through someone else,” Kerr told the BBC.

“I had to take myself away and think ‘I want to create that for myself’.

“Absolute inspiration from her, but I want to be the one everyone looks at – I’m that self-centred!

“Watching her be so professional out here and going out and taking what’s hers, I wanted to bring that attitude into my own races.”

Sifan Hassan won the women’s 10,000m – adding to her 5000m title and 1500m bronze – as Eilish McColgan came ninth and Jessica Judd 17th.

Morgan Lake pulled out of the high jump final as the British injury curse struck again on the final night of competition at the Olympics Stadium.

The 24-year-old suffered a foot injury and joined Adam Gemili, Katarina Johnson-Thompson and Dina Asher-Smith in having fitness problems ruin their Games.

“During the successful qualification round where she cleared the automatic qualification height of 1.95m – an outdoor season’s best – and placed 7th, Morgan sustained a foot injury,” a British Athletics statement read.

“Morgan and the medical team have worked hard to resolve the issue, but during tonight’s warm up, it became obvious that she was unable to perform at the level she was aspiring to.

“Therefore she and her support team have made the difficult decision to withdraw from tonight’s final.”

