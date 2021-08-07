Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Chelsea tight-lipped after reports link Romelu Lukaku with return to London

By Press Association
August 7, 2021, 5:33 pm
Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku appears to be on the verge of returning to Stamford Bridge (PA Wire via Belga)
Chelsea are edging closer to securing a club-record £97.5million deal to bring striker Romelu Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge from Inter Milan, according to reports.

Last week speculation emerged in Italy that the Belgium international had told Inter to accept a bid from Chelsea.

On Saturday afternoon, further reports suggested the Blues were now looking to push through terms for the 28-year-old to return, having previously been at the club between 2011 and 2014.

Fulham’s Philippe Senderos (left) and Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku in action
Romelu Lukaku, right, spent three years at Chelsea earlier in his career (Nick Potts/PA)

Chelsea did not comment on the latest speculation when contacted by the PA news agency.

Lukaku also spent two seasons out on loan during his time at Chelsea, before eventually making a permanent move to Everton during the summer of 2014.

The Belgian frontman went on to join Manchester United in July 2017, becoming the second most expensive player in British football history, but then moved to Inter in a £74m deal ahead of the 2019-20 season.

Lukaku scored 47 goals across 72 Serie A appearances, helping fire Inter to the Serie A title last season.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel was quizzed about the reports following his side’s 2-2 draw with Tottenham in a pre-season friendly on Wednesday, but the German did not get drawn into the speculation.

“I will not talk about players who don’t play in my squad,” Tuchel said.

“He (Lukaku) is a fantastic player, but a player from Inter and with all due respect I will not talk about him.

“Not everybody, but I can imagine a lot of players want to come and join (Chelsea) but we don’t comment on that.”

