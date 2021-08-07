Laura Kenny and Lauren Price lead British medal hopes on final day

Day 16 of the Tokyo Olympic Games brings further chances for Team GB to add to their medal tally.

Britain go into the final day of the Games with a haul of 63 medals – just two short of their 65 haul at London 2012.

Here, the PA news agency looks at where any last-day medals might come from.

Boxing

Lauren Price will be going for gold (Martin Rickett/PA)

Lauren Price will be gunning for gold in her women’s middleweight final against China’s Li Qian at the Kokugikan Arena.

Galal Yafai struck gold on Saturday in the men’s flyweight final and Price has the chance to deliver a second gold for the British team.

Price’s medal will be Britain’s sixth of the Games following Yafai’s gold, silvers for Pat McCormack (welterweight) and Ben Whittaker (light-heavyweight) and bronze medals for Frazer Clarke (super-heavyweight) and Karriss Artingstall (featherweight).

Cycling

Laura Kenny has a chance to add to her Olympic medal haul (Danny Lawson/PA)

Laura Kenny will be looking to wrap up her Games with a second gold in Tokyo when she goes in the women’s omnium.

Kenny already has a Tokyo gold medal to her name, having won the women’s Madison with Katie Archibald, as well as a silver medal via the women’s team pursuit.

Now she will be aiming for what would be her sixth Olympic gold medal, the five she already has making her Britain’s most successful female Olympian.

There is a further British medal chance in the velodrome on Sunday, with Kenny’s husband Jason and Jack Carlin competing in the men’s keirin.

Olympics action on TV

Olympics Live – BBC One 0400, 0900, 1100

Olympic Breakfast – BBC One 0600

Closing Ceremony – Eurosport 1 1130, BBC One 1155

Basketball – Eurosport 2 0330

Cycling – Eurosport 1 0200

Handball – Eurosport 1 0800

Volleyball – Eurosport 2 0100