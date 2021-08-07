Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Laura Kenny and Lauren Price lead British medal hopes on final day

By Press Association
August 7, 2021, 7:03 pm
Laura Kenny will be in action on Sunday (Danny Lawson/PA)
Day 16 of the Tokyo Olympic Games brings further chances for Team GB to add to their medal tally.

Britain go into the final day of the Games with a haul of 63 medals – just two short of their 65 haul at London 2012.

Here, the PA news agency looks at where any last-day medals might come from.

Boxing

Lauren Price celebrates
Lauren Price will be going for gold (Martin Rickett/PA)

Lauren Price will be gunning for gold in her women’s middleweight final against China’s Li Qian at the Kokugikan Arena.

Galal Yafai struck gold on Saturday in the men’s flyweight final and Price has the chance to deliver a second gold for the British team.

Price’s medal will be Britain’s sixth of the Games following Yafai’s gold, silvers for Pat McCormack (welterweight) and Ben Whittaker (light-heavyweight) and bronze medals for Frazer Clarke (super-heavyweight) and Karriss Artingstall (featherweight).

Cycling

Laura Kenny in action
Laura Kenny has a chance to add to her Olympic medal haul (Danny Lawson/PA)

Laura Kenny will be looking to wrap up her Games with a second gold in Tokyo when she goes in the women’s omnium.

Kenny already has a Tokyo gold medal to her name, having won the women’s Madison with Katie Archibald, as well as a silver medal via the women’s team pursuit.

Now she will be aiming for what would be her sixth Olympic gold medal, the five she already has making her Britain’s most successful female Olympian.

There is a further British medal chance in the velodrome on Sunday, with Kenny’s husband Jason and Jack Carlin competing in the men’s keirin.

Olympics action on TV

Olympics Live – BBC One 0400, 0900, 1100
Olympic Breakfast – BBC One 0600
Closing Ceremony – Eurosport 1 1130, BBC One 1155
Basketball – Eurosport 2 0330
Cycling – Eurosport 1 0200
Handball – Eurosport 1 0800
Volleyball – Eurosport 2 0100

